Posted Ondate_range 4 April 2024 2:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 April 2024 2:10 AM GMT
മലപ്പുറം മമ്പാട് സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Expatriate death
റിയാദ്: ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനം മൂലം മലയാളി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം മമ്പാട് സ്വദേശി വരിക്കോടൻ അബ്ദുൽ മുത്തലിബാണ് മരിച്ചത്. റിയാദിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ആരിഫയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: ഹാരിസ്, ഹാഫില, യാസീൻ, ശാഹുൽ, ഉനൈസ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി റിയാദിലുള്ള മകൻ ശാഹുലിനെ സഹായിക്കാൻ ഐ.സി.എഫ് വെൽഫെയർ പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
