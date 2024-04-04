Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മ​മ്പാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Abdul muthalib
    അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ മു​ത്ത​ലി​ബ്

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഹൃ​ദ​യ​സ്​​തം​ഭ​നം മൂ​ലം മ​ല​യാ​ളി റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മ​മ്പാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വ​രി​ക്കോ​ട​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ മു​ത്ത​ലി​ബാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​രി​ഫ​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര്യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹാ​രി​സ്, ഹാ​ഫി​ല, യാ​സീ​ൻ, ശാ​ഹു​ൽ, ഉ​നൈ​സ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി റി​യാ​ദി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ക​ൻ ശാ​ഹു​ലി​നെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Saudi Newsexpatriate deathMalappuram News
