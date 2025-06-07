Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഅൽ യാസ്മിൻ സ്കൂളിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2025 7:46 AM IST

    അൽ യാസ്മിൻ സ്കൂളിൽ പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനാചരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അൽ യാസ്മിൻ സ്കൂളിൽ പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനാചരണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ അ​ൽ യാ​സ്മി​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    റി​യാ​ദ്: അ​ൽ യാ​സ്മി​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ദി​നം വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ ക​ർ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​വ്യാ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി. തൈ​ന​ട​ൽ, ഉ​ദ്യാ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ല​നം, പ്ര​സം​ഗം, ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഫാ​ഷ​ൻ ഷോ, ​ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    കെ.​ജി, പ്രൈ​മ​റി, ഗേ​ൾ​സ്, ബോ​യ്‌​സ് എ​ന്നീ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ്കൂ​ൾ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഇ​ലാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ഈ​ന നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAl Yasmin SchoolSaudi ArabiaEnvironment Day Celebration
    News Summary - Environment Day celebration at Al Yasmin School
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X