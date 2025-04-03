Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2025 11:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2025 11:20 AM IST

    'എമ്പുരാൻ' ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    എമ്പുരാൻ ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    'എമ്പുരാൻ' സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചപ്പോൾ 

    ജിദ്ദ: എമ്പുരാൻ സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സൗദി അറേബ്യ ലാൽ കേർസും മോഹൻലാൽ ഫാൻസ്‌ ഓൺലൈൻ യൂനിറ്റും ചേർന്നുകൊണ്ട് സൗദിയുടെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ 15 ഓളം ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോകൾ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ജിദ്ദ, റിയാദ്, ദമ്മാം, തുറൈഫ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോകൾ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്. സൗദിയിൽ ആദ്യമായി 11 ഫാൻസ്‌ ഷോസ് മരക്കാർ സിനിമക്കായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച മോഹൻലാൽ ഫാൻസ്‌, ആ റെക്കോർഡ് 'എമ്പുരാൻ' സിനിമക്കായി തിരുത്തിയത് വലിയ നേട്ടമായി ലാൽ കെയർസ് സൗദി അറേബ്യ ഭാരവാഹികളായ ഇഗ്നേഷ്യസ് മൊറൈസ്, ജിനേഷ്, റിയാസ്, വിനു, ശ്രീജിത്ത്, പ്രകാശ് എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

