Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 7:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 7:09 AM IST

    ഇസ്‌ലാഹി സെൻറർ പുരസ്കാരം ഇ.കെ.എം. പന്നൂരിന്

    ഇസ്‌ലാഹി സെൻറർ പുരസ്കാരം ഇ.കെ.എം. പന്നൂരിന്
    ഇ.​കെ.​എം. പ​ന്നൂ​ർ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെൻറ​ർ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക സാ​ഹി​ത്യ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​ഥ​മ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം വി​ചി​ന്ത​നം വാ​രി​ക പ​ത്രാ​ധി​പ​രും ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ഇ.​കെ.​എം. പ​ന്നൂ​രി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും. ജൂ​ൺ 10ന് ​കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ ടി.​പി. അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല​ക്കോ​യ മ​ദ​നി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും.

    പ്ര​മു​ഖ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ പി.​കെ. പാ​റ​ക്ക​ട​വ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വുമെ​ന്ന് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റ​ഹ്​​മ​ത്തു​ല്ല സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി പു​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

