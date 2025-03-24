Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഞായറാഴ്​ച ഈദുൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2025 7:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2025 7:43 PM IST

    ഞായറാഴ്​ച ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വറിന്​​ സാധ്യത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഞായറാഴ്​ച ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വറിന്​​ സാധ്യത
    cancel

    റിയാദ്​: റമദാൻ 29 (മാർച്ച്​ 29) ശനിയാഴ്​ച ശവ്വാൽ മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാനും അതുപ്രകാരം ഞായറാഴ്​ച ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ ആവാനും സാധ്യതയെന്ന് സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ ഹുത്ത സുദൈർ ജ്യോതിശാസ്ത്ര നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.

    മജ്​മഅ യൂനിവേഴ്​സിറ്റിക്ക്​ കീഴിലുള്ളതാണ്​ ജ്യോതിശാസ്ത്ര നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം. ശനിയാഴ്​ച സൂര്യാസ്​തമയത്തിന്​ എട്ട്​ മിനിറ്റിന്​ ശേഷം ചന്ദ്രപിറ ദൃശ്യമായേക്കുമെന്ന്​ കേന്ദ്രത്തി​െൻറ വിദഗ്​ധർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saudi ArabiaEid Al Fitr 2025
    News Summary - Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be on Sunday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X