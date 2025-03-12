Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്വ്​​ർ;...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2025 9:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2025 9:10 AM IST

    ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്വ്​​ർ; ​​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക്​ നാ​ല്​ ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്വ്​​ർ; ​​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക്​ നാ​ല്​ ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി
    cancel

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്വ്​​ർ പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച്​ സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നാ​ല്​ ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ചെ​റി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സം നീ​ളു​മെ​ന്ന്​ മാ​ന​വ വി​ഭ​വ​ശേ​ഷി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 29ന് (​ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച)​ അ​വ​ധി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ത്​ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ക​യി​ലെ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 24 അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ത്

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsholidayprivate sectorsaudinewsEid-ul-Fitr
    News Summary - Eid-ul-Fitr; Four-day holiday for private sector
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X