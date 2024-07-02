Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:00 AM GMT
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    2552 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 28 ട​ൺ ബ​ലിമാം​സം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    2552 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 28 ട​ൺ ബ​ലിമാം​സം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ സൗ​ദി കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ​പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ-​ബി​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ 2,552 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 28,861 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ബ​ലി മാം​സം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ബ​ലി മാം​സ​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ ഗു​ണ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 13,346 വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും മൊ​ത്തം ബ​ലി​യ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 1,141 എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ക​രാ​റു​കാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 22,820 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ബ​ലി​മാം​സം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മ വ​ക്താ​വ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ അ​ൽ മി​സ്നാ​ദ് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Al KhobarEid-al-Adha
    sidekick