Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
പെർമിറ്റില്ലാത്തവരെ മക്കയിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചു, ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ഡ്രൈവറും സംഘവും പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Egyptian driver and gang arrested for trying to smuggle people without permits to Mecca
മക്ക: ഹജ്ജ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച് 22 പ്രവാസികളെ മക്കയിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ പൗരനും ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നവരും പിടിയിൽ. ഡ്രൈവറായ ഇയാൾ ബസിലാണ് ഹജ്ജ് പെർമിറ്റ് ഇല്ലാത്തവരെ മക്കയിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്. ഹജ്ജ് സുരക്ഷാസേനയാണ് ബസിൽ വന്നവരേയും ഡ്രൈവറേയും അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
ശിക്ഷാനടപടികൾക്കായി ഇവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സമിതിയിലേക്ക് റഫർ ചെയ്തു. പെർമിറ്റ് ഇല്ലാതെ ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ 20,000 റിയാലും ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച് ആളുകളെ മക്കയിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ ഒരു ലക്ഷം റിയാലുമാണ് പിഴയെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം നേരത്തെ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story