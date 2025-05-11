Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    11 May 2025 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 May 2025 7:22 AM IST

    പെർമിറ്റില്ലാത്തവരെ മക്കയിലേക്ക്​ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചു, ഈജിപ്​ഷ്യൻ ഡ്രൈവറും സംഘവും പിടിയിൽ

    eguptian bus driver arrested
    ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റി​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച്​

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മക്ക: ഹജ്ജ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച് 22 പ്രവാസികളെ മക്കയിലേക്ക്​ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഈജിപ്​ഷ്യൻ പൗരനും ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നവരും പിടിയിൽ. ഡ്രൈവറായ ഇയാൾ ബസിലാണ്​​ ഹജ്ജ്​ പെർമിറ്റ്​ ഇല്ലാത്തവരെ മക്കയിലേക്ക്​ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്​.​​ ഹജ്ജ് സുരക്ഷാസേനയാണ് ബസിൽ വന്നവരേയും ഡ്രൈവറേയും​ അറസ്​റ്റ്​ ചെയ്തത്​.

    ശിക്ഷാനടപടികൾക്കായി ഇവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സമിതിയിലേക്ക്​ റഫർ ചെയ്തു. പെർമിറ്റ് ഇല്ലാതെ ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ 20,000 റിയാലും ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച്​ ആളുകളെ മക്കയിലേക്ക്​ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ​ ഒരു ലക്ഷം റിയാലുമാണ്​ പിഴയെന്ന്​ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം നേരത്തെ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.

