Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഎടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:16 PM IST

    എടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    റിയാദ്: മലപ്പുറം എടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശി താഴത്തേൽ അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ (58) റിയാദിലെ ഉലയ ഹമ്മാദി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഹമ്മാദി ആശുപത്രിക്ക് സമീപമാണ് ഇദ്ദേഹം താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

    റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് ചെറുമുക്ക്, ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് ചിങ്ങത്ത്, ഇക്ബാൽ തിരൂർ, ഹാഷിം കോട്ടക്കൽ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf News
    News Summary - Edappal native passes away in Riyadh
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X