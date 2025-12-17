ആദ്യകാല ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ദോഹ: ആദ്യകാല ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും തൃശൂർ വെങ്കിടങ്ങ് കണ്ണോത്ത് മഹല്ല് റിസീവറുമായിരുന്ന കെ.എം. കമറുദ്ദീൻ ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ നാട്ടിൽവെച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച അസർ നമസ്കാരത്തിന് മുമ്പ് കണ്ണോത്ത് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: ഷെരീഫ. മക്കൾ: ഷറീന, ഷജീന, ഷമീർ.

