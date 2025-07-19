Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    19 July 2025 9:18 AM IST
    ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    കാ​റി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​​പ്പോ​ൾ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ജി​ദ്ദ തു​റ​മു​ഖം വ​ഴി വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്ത കാ​റി​ല്‍ അ​തി​വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​മാ​യി ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​രം ക​ട​ത്താ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച എ​ട്ടം​ഗ സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റി​ല്‍.

    3,10,000 ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ളാ​ണ് സം​ഘം ക​ട​ത്താ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. കാ​റി​ല്‍ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​രം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് സ​കാ​ത്ത്, ടാ​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ക​സ്​​റ്റം​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി വ​ക്താ​വ് ഹ​മൂ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ഹ​ര്‍ബി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

