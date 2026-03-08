Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2026 11:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2026 11:43 PM IST

    സൗദിയുടെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഡ്രോൺ, ആകാശത്ത്​ തകർത്തു

    സൗദിയുടെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഡ്രോൺ, ആകാശത്ത്​ തകർത്തു
    റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടം ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി നീങ്ങിയ ശത്രു ഡ്രോൺ പ്രതിരോധ സേന വെടിവെച്ചിട്ടു. റുബ‌ഉൽ ഖാലി മേഖലയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ഡ്രോൺ തടയുകയും നശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതെന്ന് പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രാലയം വക്താവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ തുർക്കി അൽ മാലിക്കി അറിയിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്തി​െൻറ സുപ്രധാനമായ ഊർജ്ജ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള ഇത്തരം ഭീഷണികളെ നേരിടാൻ സൗദി സായുധ സേന പൂർണ്ണ സജ്ജമാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:destroyeddroneSaudi Arabiaoil field
    News Summary - Drone strikes Saudi Arabia's Shaiba oil field again, destroyed in the sky
