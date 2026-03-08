സൗദിയുടെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഡ്രോൺ, ആകാശത്ത്​ തകർത്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2026 11:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2026 11:43 PM IST
സൗദിയുടെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഡ്രോൺ, ആകാശത്ത് തകർത്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Drone strikes Saudi Arabia's Shaiba oil field again, destroyed in the sky
റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലെ ഷൈബ എണ്ണപ്പാടം ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി നീങ്ങിയ ശത്രു ഡ്രോൺ പ്രതിരോധ സേന വെടിവെച്ചിട്ടു. റുബഉൽ ഖാലി മേഖലയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ഡ്രോൺ തടയുകയും നശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതെന്ന് പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രാലയം വക്താവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ തുർക്കി അൽ മാലിക്കി അറിയിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്തിെൻറ സുപ്രധാനമായ ഊർജ്ജ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള ഇത്തരം ഭീഷണികളെ നേരിടാൻ സൗദി സായുധ സേന പൂർണ്ണ സജ്ജമാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story