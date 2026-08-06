Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമണിക്കൂറിൽ 180...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2026 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2026 10:52 AM IST

    മണിക്കൂറിൽ 180 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗം; ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മണിക്കൂറിൽ 180 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗം; ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ജഹ്റ എക്‌സ്പ്രസ് ഹൈവേയിൽ മണിക്കൂറിൽ 180 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗതയിൽ വാഹനമോടിച്ചയാളെ ട്രാഫിക് പട്രോൾ സംഘം കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ഖൈറുവാനും ദോഹക്കും ഇടയിലാണ് സംഭവം. മൊബൈൽ റഡാർ നിരീക്ഷണത്തിലായിരുന്ന പട്രോളിങ് സംഘം വാഹനം അമിതവേഗതയിൽ പായുന്നത് കണ്ട് പിന്തുടർന്ന് തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ViolationtrafficArrest
    News Summary - മണിക്കൂറിൽ 180 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗം; ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X