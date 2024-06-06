Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    ഇന്ന്​ ദുൽഹജ്ജ്​ മാസപ്പിറവി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ ആഹ്വാനം

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച (ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റ്, ദു​ൽ​ഖ​അ​ദ്​ 29) വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ സൗ​ദി ​സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ളോ​ട്​ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു. ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​റാ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റ്​ (വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച) ദു​ൽ​ഖ​അ​ദ്​ 29 ആ​ണ്. ന​ഗ്​​ന​നേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടോ ബൈ​നോ​ക്കു​ല​ർ വ​ഴി​യോ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യാ​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വി​ടെ സാ​ക്ഷ്യം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

