Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 2:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 2:02 PM IST

    ഭീ​ക​ര​വാ​ദി​ക​​ൾ​ക്ക്​ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ

    ഭീ​ക​ര​വാ​ദി​ക​​ൾ​ക്ക്​ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ
    റി​യാ​ദ്​: സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു സൈ​നി​ക താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ട്ട ഭീ​ക​ര സം​ഘാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി. ഖ​സീം പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​യ മു​അ​ജ്ജ​ല്‍ ബി​ന്‍ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ന്‍ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ന്‍ അ​ല്‍ഫൗ​സാ​ന്‍, സു​ലൈ​മാ​ന്‍ ബി​ന്‍ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ന്‍ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ന്‍ അ​ല്‍ഫൗ​സാ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    സൈ​നി​ക താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ ചാ​വേ​റാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യെ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death PenaltyTerroristsDeaths
    News Summary - Death penalty for terrorists
