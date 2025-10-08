Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 8:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 8:47 AM IST

    ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​വോ​ദ​യ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​വോ​ദ​യ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്സ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്സ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ച ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ന്ന ലാ​ലി​ന്റെ (39) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്സ ന​വോ​ദ​യ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    ഹു​ഫൂ​ഫ് ന​വോ​ദ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ​ക്ഷേ​മ ജോ​യി​ൻ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ മു​സ്താ​ഖ് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പീ​ടി​ക, മ​ദ​ന മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

