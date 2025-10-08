Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 8:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 8:47 AM IST
ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം നവോദയ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - dead body of uttar pradesh native brought to home
അൽഅഹ്സ: കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അൽഅഹ്സയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ച ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശി മുന്ന ലാലിന്റെ (39) മൃതദേഹം അൽഅഹ്സ നവോദയയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു.
ഹുഫൂഫ് നവോദയ സാമൂഹ്യക്ഷേമ ജോയിൻ കൺവീനർ മുസ്താഖ് പറമ്പിൽ പീടിക, മദന മോഹനൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
