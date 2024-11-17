Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Nov 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Nov 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    ‘ജി​ബ്രീ​ലി​​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൾ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ അ​ബ്​​ദി​യ ഷ​ഫീ​ന​യു​ടെ ‘ജി​ബ്രീ​ലി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൾ’ എ​ന്ന നോ​വ​ലി​ന്റെ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഷാ​ർ​ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യു​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി 9.30ന് ​റൈ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഏ​ഴാം ന​മ്പ​ർ ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി. പെ​ൺ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​തി​ജീ​വ​നം പ്ര​മേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ ‘ജി​ബ്രീ​ലി​​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൾ’ എ​ന്ന നോ​വ​ൽ.

    TAGS:Book ReleaseSaudi Arabia News
