കിരീടാവകാശിയും ജോർഡാൻ രാജാവും ചർച്ച നടത്തി

Posted Ondate_range 11 Sept 2025 7:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Sept 2025 7:56 AM IST
കിരീടാവകാശിയും ജോർഡാൻ രാജാവും ചർച്ച നടത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Crown Prince and King of Jordan hold talks
റിയാദ്: ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ ക്രൂരമായ ആക്രമണത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും ഖത്തറിന്റെ പരമാധികാരത്തിന്മേലുള്ള നഗ്നമായ ലംഘനത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും സൗദി കിരീടാവകാശി അമീർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാനും ജോർഡാൻ രാജാവ് അബ്ദുല്ല രണ്ടാമനും തമ്മിൽ ഫോൺ വഴി ചർച്ച നടത്തി.ഖത്തറിന് സൗദിയുടെയും ജോർദാന്റെയും പിന്തുണ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്യുകയും സുരക്ഷയും പരമാധികാരവും സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികളും ഇരുവരും സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
