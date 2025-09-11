Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    11 Sept 2025 7:56 AM IST
    11 Sept 2025 7:56 AM IST

    കിരീടാവകാശിയും ജോർഡാൻ രാജാവും ചർച്ച നടത്തി

    saudi crown prince and jordan king
    സൗ​ദി കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി അ​മീ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ, ജോ​ർ​ഡാൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ൻ

    റി​യാ​ദ്: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്മേ​ലു​ള്ള ന​ഗ്ന​മാ​യ ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും സൗ​ദി കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി അ​മീ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​നും ജോ​ർ​ഡാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​നും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ വ​ഴി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന് സൗ​ദി​യു​ടെ​യും ജോ​ർ​ദാ​ന്റെ​യും പി​ന്തു​ണ വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര​വും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Crown PrinceGulf NewstalksJordan KingSaudi Arabia News
