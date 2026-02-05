Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightകോൺസുലാർ സംഘം നാളെ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 7:47 AM IST

    കോൺസുലാർ സംഘം നാളെ യാംബുവിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോൺസുലാർ സംഘം നാളെ യാംബുവിൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    യാംബു: പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ആവശ്യ സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാക്കാൻ ജിദ്ദ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റ്, വി.എഫ്.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച യാംബു മേഖല സന്ദർശിക്കും. യാംബു ടൗണിലെ കമേഴ്ഷ്യൽ പോർട്ടിന് എതിർവശത്തുള്ള ഹയാത്ത് റദ്​വ ഹോട്ടലിലാണ് പരിപാടി. രാവിലെ 8.30 മുതൽ കോൺസുലേറ്റ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരിൽ നിന്ന് പാസ്പോർട്ട് പുതുക്കൽ, അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ തുടങ്ങിയ സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കും.

    സേവനം ആവശ്യമുള്ളവർ https://services.vfsglobal.com/sau/en/ind/book-an-appointment എന്ന ലിങ്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് അപ്പോയിന്റ്​മെന്റ്​ എടുക്കണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi Arabiagulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Consular team to be in Yambu tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X