Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2024 6:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2024 6:35 AM IST

    മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങിന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    manmohan singh
    cancel

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഇ​ന്ത്യ ക​ണ്ട ഏ​റ്റ​വും മി​ക​ച്ച സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​ധ​ഗ്​​ദ​നും മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങിന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ദി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ദാ​ര​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും മി​ക​ച്ച ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സൗ​മ്യ​നാ​യ നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ സി​ഞ്ചു റാ​ന്നി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Manmohan SinghCondolencesSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Condolences on death of Manmohan Singh
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X