Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    19 Feb 2026 8:04 AM IST
    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അം​ഗ​വും ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​സാ​ദ് മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്റെ (69) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം. 35 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​സാ​ദ് മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ അ​ൽ ഖൗ​ത്ത​ർ ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

