Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightസ​യ്യി​ദ് ഖു​റ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2024 1:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2024 1:52 AM GMT

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഖു​റ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദ​മ്മാം: സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഖു​റ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ വി​ങ് കാ​യം​കു​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. സാ​ന്ത്വ​ന വാ​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശാ​ന്തി പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ത​ന്ന നേ​താ​വി​നെ​യാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്​​ട​മാ​യ​ത് എ​ന്ന് ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ വി​ങ്​ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ശ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ, അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്‌ ക​ണ്ട​ല്ലൂ​ർ, അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ അ​ൻ​വ​രി, ന​ജീ​ബ്, അ​നീ​ഷ് എ​രു​വ, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ മ​ങ്ങാ​ട്ട്, സ​ലീം സ​ഖാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Commemoration Meeting
    News Summary - Commemoration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick