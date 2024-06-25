Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Jun 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ഷാ​ദി​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    Muhammad Nishad
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ഷാ​ദ്

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​വും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വ​ള​പ്പ​ട്ട​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ പി.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ഷാ​ദി​​ന്റെ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ വേ​ർ​പാ​ടി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​നാ​യി അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്​​സ്സ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വി​ടെ​വെ​ച്ച് മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ദ​മ്മാം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. പി​ന്നീ​ട് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ്​ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

