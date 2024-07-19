Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_right
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​റി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​ ചെ​സ്​ മ​ത്സ​രം ഇ​ന്ന്​

    Grand Hyper
    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ റി​യാ​ദ്​ ഔ​ട്ട്​​ലെ​റ്റി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ചെ​സ്​ മ​ത്സ​രം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ ഏ​ഴി​ന്​ ന​ട​ക്കും. ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, സീ​നി​യ​ർ എ​ന്നീ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ത്സ​രം. അ​ഞ്ച്​ വ​യ​സ്​ മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​യ​സ്സ്​ വ​രെ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​വും 12 വ​യ​സ്സ്​ മു​ത​ൽ 17 വ​യ​സ്​ വ​രെ സീ​നി​യ​റാ​യു​മാ​ണ് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ക. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും +966 56 2455097 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:chessgrand hypersaudi news
