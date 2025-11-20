Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    20 Nov 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST

    സി​ജി പ​രി​പാ​ടി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ

    സി​ജി പ​രി​പാ​ടി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ
    സി​ജി പ​രി​പാ​ടി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: സി​ജി ജി​ദ്ദ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​നു കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന ക്രി​യാ​ത്മ​ക നേ​തൃ​പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ (സി.​എ​ൽ.​പി) 79ാം സെ​ഷ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.45ന് ​ജി​ദ്ദ സീ​സ​ൺ റ​സ്​​റ്റാ​റ​ൻ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബി​സി​ന​സ് സെ​ഷ​ൻ, ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സം​ഗം, നി​മി​ഷ പ്ര​സം​ഗം, നി​രൂ​പ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 0504150293 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

