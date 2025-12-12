Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
സിജി സി.എൽ.പി പരിപാടി ഇന്ന്text_fields
CG CLP program today
ജിദ്ദ: സിജി ജിദ്ദ ചാപ്റ്ററിന്റെ ക്രിയേറ്റിവ് ലീഡർഷിപ് പ്രോഗ്രാമിന്റെ 80ാം സെഷൻ വെള്ളി വൈകീട്ട് 3.45ന് ശറഫിയ എം.ആർ.എ റസ്റ്റാറൻറിൽ നടക്കും.
തയാറാക്കിയ പ്രസംഗം, നിമിഷ പ്രസംഗം, നിരൂപണം എന്നിവ കൂടാതെ 'നേതൃത്വത്തിലെ ധാർമികത' എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ സംവാദവുമുണ്ടാകും. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർക്ക് 0504150293, 0504120697 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
