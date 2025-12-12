Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    12 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    12 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST

    സി​ജി സി.​എ​ൽ.​പി പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഇ​ന്ന്
    ജി​ദ്ദ: സി​ജി ജി​ദ്ദ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വ് ലീ​ഡ​ർ​ഷി​പ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ന്റെ 80ാം സെ​ഷ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.45ന് ​ശ​റ​ഫി​യ എം.​ആ​ർ.​എ റ​സ്​​റ്റാ​റ​ൻ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ം.

    ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സം​ഗം, നി​മി​ഷ പ്ര​സം​ഗം, നി​രൂ​പ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ കൂ​ടാ​തെ 'നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത' എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​വാ​ദ​വുമു​ണ്ടാകും. താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 0504150293, 0504120697 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

