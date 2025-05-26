Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 26 May 2025 2:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 May 2025 2:14 PM IST

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം
    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച (മേയ്​ 27, ദു​ൽ​ഖ​അ​ദ് 29) വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി കാ​ണാ​ൻ സൗ​ദി സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ള​മു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ മു​സ്‌​ലിം​ക​ളോ​ടും ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മേയ്​ 27 ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​റ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം ദു​ൽ​ഖ​അ​ദ്​ 29 ആ​ണ്.

    ന​ഗ്​​ന​നേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടോ ബൈ​നോ​ക്കു​ല​ർ വ​ഴി​യോ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി കാ​ണു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ആ ​വി​വ​രം അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​ക്ഷ്യം ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ക​ണ്ട ആ​ളെ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള കോ​ട​തി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സു​പ്രീംകോ​ട​തി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:callmoon sightingtuesdayDhu al Hijjah
    News Summary - Call to observe the sighting of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Tuesday
