Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2025 2:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2025 2:14 PM IST
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ദുൽഹജ്ജ് മാസപ്പിറവി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ ആഹ്വാനംtext_fields
News Summary - Call to observe the sighting of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Tuesday
റിയാദ്: ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച (മേയ് 27, ദുൽഖഅദ് 29) വൈകുന്നേരം ദുൽഹജ്ജ് മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാൻ സൗദി സുപ്രീം കോടതി രാജ്യത്തുടനീളമുള്ള എല്ലാ മുസ്ലിംകളോടും ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. മേയ് 27 ഉമ്മുൽഖുറ കലണ്ടർ പ്രകാരം ദുൽഖഅദ് 29 ആണ്.
നഗ്നനേത്രങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടോ ബൈനോക്കുലർ വഴിയോ മാസപ്പിറവി കാണുന്നവർ ആ വിവരം അടുത്തുള്ള കോടതിയെ അറിയിക്കുകയും അവരുടെ സാക്ഷ്യം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്യണം. മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ട ആളെ അടുത്തുള്ള കോടതിയിലെത്തിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കണമെന്നും സുപ്രീംകോടതി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
