Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2026 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2026 7:36 AM IST

    ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ഖോ​ബാ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ 2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ

    ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഡോ. ​സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് മാ​ധ​വ​ൻ പി​ള്ള

    നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ബാ​ർ: ഖോ​ബാ​ർ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ 2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു. അ​ൽ ദോ​സ​രി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫി​സി​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഡോ. ​സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് മാ​ധ​വ​ൻ പി​ള്ള നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് പെ​രി​ങ്ങോം, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ റ​സാ​ഖ് ബാ​വു, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ മു​സ്ത​ഫ നാ​ണി​യൂ​ർ ന​മ്പ്രം, സ​ഹ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഷി​ബു പു​തു​ക്കാ​ട്, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ് മ​ണ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, ന​സീ​റ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ലി​സ​മ്മ ഷി​ബു, റാ​സി​ന ടീ​ച്ച​ർ, അ​ൻ​സാ​രി അ​നീ​ഫ, എ.​പി. ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Saudi NewsCalendar publicationgulf news malayalam
