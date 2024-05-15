Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    യു.​പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    Jayaprakash
    ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ്

    ഹ​ഫ​റു​ൽ ബാ​ത്തി​ൻ: നി​യ​മ​ക്കു​രു​ക്കി​ല​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കാ​തി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ഹ​ഫ​റു​ൽ ബാ​ത്തി​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​മാ​ണ് ഒ​ന്ന​ര മാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ വൈ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ചു. എം​ബ​സി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​രം ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി​ബി​ൻ മ​റ്റ​ത്ത് നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UP Native deathSaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - body of UP native brought home
    X