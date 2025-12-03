Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി

    പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി
    കു​ൽ​വി​ന്ദ​ർ സി​ങ്

    Listen to this Article

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: സൗ​ദി കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ അ​ൽ ബൈ​ദാ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​ൻ​വാ​ർ ഡി​സ്‌​ട്രി​ക്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ൽ​വി​ന്ദ​ർ സി​ങ്ങി​​ന്റെ (47) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    ഓ​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ കു​ൽ​വീ​ന്ദ​റി​നെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യി ഒ​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലീം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

