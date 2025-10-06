Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Oct 2025 8:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Oct 2025 8:38 AM IST
ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി സഹായത്താൽ ഝാർഖണ്ഡ് സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Body of Jharkhand native brought back to India with OICC assistance
Listen to this Article
ഹഫർ അൽബാത്തിൻ: ഹഫർ അൽ ബാത്തിനിനടുത്ത് മരുഭൂമിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ യുവാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി സഹായത്താൽ നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു.
ഝർഖണ്ഡ് സ്വദേശി ജാബിർ അൻസാരി (35) യെയാണ് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ സഹായത്തോടെ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് വിബിൻ മറ്റത്ത് നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയാണ് നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചത്.
എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനത്തിൽ റാഞ്ചി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിച്ച മൃതദേഹം ബന്ധുക്കൾ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി സ്വദേശത്ത്
ഖബറടക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story