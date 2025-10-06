Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 8:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 8:38 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ഹ​ഫ​ർ അ​ൽ​ബാ​ത്തി​ൻ: ഹ​ഫ​ർ അ​ൽ ബാ​ത്തി​നി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    ​ഝർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി (35) യെ​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി​ബി​ൻ മ​റ്റ​ത്ത് നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ റാ​ഞ്ചി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്

    ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OICCSaudi Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Body of Jharkhand native brought back to India with OICC assistance
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X