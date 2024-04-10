Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    10 April 2024
    10 April 2024

    ഈ​ദ്​ ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്​ ബി​ൻ ഹു​മൈ​ദ്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും

    മ​ക്ക: മ​ക്ക, മ​ദീ​ന ഹ​റ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​ര​ത്തി​നും ഖു​തു​ബ​ക്കും നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ഇ​മാ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ ഇ​രു​ഹ​റം കാ​ര്യാ​ല​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ൽ ഹ​റാ​മി​ൽ ഡോ. ​സ്വാ​ലി​ഹ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ ഹു​മൈ​ദും മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ന്ന​ബ​വി​യി​ൽ ഡോ. ​അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ലി അ​ൽ​ഹു​ദൈ​ഫി​യു​മാ​ണ്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ക. മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ൽ ഹ​റാ​മി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 6.20 നും ​മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ന്ന​ബ​വി​യി​ൽ 6.19നു​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​ര​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​രു​ഹ​റം കാ​ര്യാ​ല​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    News Summary - Bin Humaid will lead Eid prayers
