Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 7:59 AM IST

    ബി​ഹാ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    അ​സീ​സു​ൽ

    റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ബി​ഹാ​ർ സി​വാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​സീ​സു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ (57) ആ​ണ് ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യ ആ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ കാ​ര​ണം. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം മു​വാ​സാ​ത്ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: മ​ഞ്ചൂ​ർ ആ​ലം, മാ​താ​വ്: ന​ജ്‌​മ ഖാ​ത്തൂ​ൻ, ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷാ​കി​ല ഖാ​ത്തൂ​ൻ.

    TAGS:Bihar nativeSaudi Arabia NewsObit news
