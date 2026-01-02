Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    2 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST

    ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ് വേ ​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ് വേ ​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ് വേ ​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ജി​ദ്ദ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് 2026 ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ 15 ഓ​ളം പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബെ​സ്​​റ്റ് വേ ​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി എ​ന്ന ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ജി​ദ്ദ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ 2026 ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ഷാ​നു വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ, ബ​ഷീ​ർ കു​ട്ടി​പ്പു, ഷാ​ഫി ആ​ന​ക്ക​യം, ബാ​ദു​ഷ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി, ഷ​റ​ഫു പാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് പാ​ണാ​യി, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട്, യ​ഹ്‌​യ കൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

