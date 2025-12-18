Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:25 AM IST

    ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കലണ്ടർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

    ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കലണ്ടർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു
    ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റി പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പുതുവർഷ കലണ്ടർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തപ്പോൾ

    റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിൽ 15 പ്രവിശ്യകളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ബെസ്റ്റ് വേ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റി പുറത്തിറക്കിയ 2026ലെ കലണ്ടർ റിയാദിലെ സിറ്റി ഫ്ലവർ ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റിൽ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു.

    സിറ്റിഫ്ലവർ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ നൗഷാദ്, സ്റ്റോർ മാനേജർ അനസ്, സൻഹ ഫസിർ, വിജില ബിജു, രാധിക ടീച്ചർ, റഹ്‍മ സുബൈർ, ഖദീജ, റാഷിദ് ദയ, അസ്ലം പാലത്ത്, ഗഫൂർ കൊയിലാണ്ടി എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

