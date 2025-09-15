Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 7:17 AM IST

    അ​യ്യ​ങ്കാ​ളി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ക്വി​സ്

    അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ബാ​ർ: പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ബാ​ർ റീ​ജ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​യ്യ​ങ്കാ​ളി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ക്വി​സ്സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​എം സ​ബി​ത, ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ന ഷെ​ജീ​ർ, ജു​നീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ സ​ലിം, ഹാ​ഫി​സ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്ന​വ​രും യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം ഒ​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടും മൂ​ന്നും സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ 12 നു ​ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ അ​ൽ​ഖോ​ബാ​ർ റീ​ജ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsquizPravasi WelfareSaudi Arabia News
