Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 7:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 7:05 AM GMT

    വെ​ള്ളി​ത്തി​ര

    vellithira
    വാ​തി​ലി​ൽ മു​ട്ടി​യ ന​ട​ന​മ​ഹാ​ന്മാ​ർ

    ഉ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഭ​യ​മേ​റി ന​ട​പ്പൂ!

    വെ​ള്ളി​ത്തി​ര​യി​ലെ നാ​യ​ക ന​ട​നോ

    പൂ​വ​ങ്കോ​ഴി​ത​ൻ മ​ർ​ക്ക​ട ചേ​ഷ്ട!

    മാ​ന​ഭ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ ഓ​ടി​മ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​തു

    മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ​ത്ര!

    മാ​നം​വി​റ്റും നേ​ടി​യ പ​ണ​മ​തി​ൽ

    മാ​ന​ക്കേ​ടു​ക​ൾ മാ​യ്പ​വ​രെ​ത്ര!

    അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​നു വി​ല​യി​ട്ട​വ​രെ

    അ​ന്ത​സ്സോ​ടെ ചെ​റു​ത്ത​വ​രെ​ത്ര!

    അ​ന്ത​സ്സി​ല്ലാ താ​ര​മ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും

    രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന​വ​രെ​ത്ര!

    ഇ​വ്വി​ധ​മ​പ​ച​യ​മൊ​ത്തി​രി നി​റ​യും

    ‘AMMA’ത​ൻ മ​ക്ക​ളി​തെ​ന്തൊ​രു ക​ഷ്​​ടം!

    TAGS:PoemSaudi Arabia NewsArts Club
    News Summary - arts club-vellithira-poem
