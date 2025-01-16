Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    16 Jan 2025 8:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 8:16 AM IST

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    മ​ന്ത്രി കി​ര​ൺ റി​ജി​ജു​വും മ​ദീ​ന ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ അ​മീ​ർ സ​ഊ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഫൈ​സ​ലും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ദീ​ന: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി, ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി കി​ര​ൺ റി​ജി​ജു​വും മ​ദീ​ന ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ അ​മീ​ർ സ​ഉൗ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഫൈ​സ​ലും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഊ​ഷ്​​മ​ള സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

