    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:30 AM IST

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    Indian Consul General Fahad Ahmad Khan Suri and Madina Govt. R. Amir Salman bin Sultan also held a meeting.
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​ഹ​ദ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ സൂ​രി​യും മ​ദീ​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ അ​മീ​ർ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ദീ​ന: ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​ഹ​ദ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ സൂ​രി​യും മ​ദീ​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ അ​മീ​ർ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. കോ​ൺ​സു​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ലെ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്​ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ത്. കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Saudi News
    News Summary - Another meeting was held
