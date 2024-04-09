Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    അ​നൂ​പ് താ​ജി​നെ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    OICC leaders welcoming Youth congress state vice president anoop thaj at jeddah airport
    യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​നൂ​പ് താ​ജി​നെ ജി​ദ്ദ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​നൂ​പ് താ​ജി​നെ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ റോ​ബി തോ​മ​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്‌, റീ​ജി​യ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നോ​ജ്‌ മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ, ജി​ദ്ദ നി​ർ​വ്വാ​ഹ​ക സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം അ​ഫ്ഫാ​ൻ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ജി​ദ്ദ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:OICCYouth Congress
    News Summary - anoop taj is welcomed by OICC leaders
