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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഉംറ തീർഥാടകയായ കൊച്ചി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 15 July 2026 8:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 July 2026 8:25 PM IST

    ഉംറ തീർഥാടകയായ കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു

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    ഉംറ തീർഥാടകയായ കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിനി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു
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    ജിദ്ദ: ഉംറ കർമ്മം നിർവഹിച്ച് മക്കളോടൊത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനായി ജിദ്ദ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ കൊച്ചി പാലാരിവട്ടം തമ്മനം കൊപ്പറമ്പിൽ ഖദീജ (70) കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ കെ.ബി അലി, മക്കൾ: സിറാജുദ്ദീൻ, റസീന, സിജിന, മരുമക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദാലി, ഉണ്ണി അബുബക്കർ.

    ജിദ്ദ കിങ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിലുള്ള മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം ജിദ്ദയിൽ കബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. സഹായങ്ങൾക്ക് കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ്‌ പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:KochiumrahSaudi Newsumrah pilgrimKerala
    News Summary - An Umrah pilgrim from Kochi collapsed and died at Jeddah airport
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