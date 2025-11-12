Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 9:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 9:46 PM IST

    മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതം: ജിദ്ദ പ്രവാസിയായ ആലുവ സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ മരിച്ചു

    മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതം: ജിദ്ദ പ്രവാസിയായ ആലുവ സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ മരിച്ചു
    തൗഫീഖ് രിഫായി

    Listen to this Article

    ജിദ്ദ: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയ ജിദ്ദ പ്രവാസി മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു. എറണാംകുളം ആലുവ തായിക്കാട്ടുകര കല്ലുങ്കല്‍ തൗഫീഖ് രിഫായി (തവി-49) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദയില്‍ ബിസിനസ് നടത്തി വരികയായിരുന്നു. 25 വര്‍ഷത്തോളമായി സൗദിയിലുള്ള തൗഫീഖ് നേരത്തെ ദമ്മാമിലും ജിസാനിലും ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    ജിദ്ദ ആലുവ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ സജീവാംഗമായിരുന്നു. ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് അവധിക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ് (അമ്പലപ്പാട്ട്), മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: ജിഷ, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ടിപ്പു, അബ്ദുല്‍ ജലീല്‍, കമര്‍ബാന്‍, ഖലീല്‍ ഖുറൈഷി, റജില, ബീന. മൃതദേഹം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴിന് തായിക്കാട്ടുകര ജമാഅത്ത് മഖ്ബറയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

    TAGS:business manjeddah aluva communityErnakulam native deathJeddah expatriate
