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ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Riyadh
റിയാദ്: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ആദിക്കാട്ടുകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ഷാജി (44) ആണ് റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
മയ്യിത്ത് റിയാദ് സുലൈമാൻ ഫക്കീഹ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ. ഖബറടക്കം സൗദിയിൽ നടക്കും.
ഭാര്യ: സീന. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ നിഷാന, ഹാഷിം, ഹിഷാം.
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