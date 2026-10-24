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Madhyamam
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    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    റിയാദ്​: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ആദിക്കാട്ടുകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ഷാജി (44) ആണ്​ റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്​.

    മയ്യിത്ത്​ റിയാദ് സുലൈമാൻ ഫക്കീഹ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ. ഖബറടക്കം സൗദിയിൽ നടക്കും.

    ഭാര്യ: സീന. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ നിഷാന, ഹാഷിം, ഹിഷാം.

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