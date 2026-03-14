Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 March 2026 7:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 March 2026 7:56 AM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Alappuzha native dies in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ആലപ്പുഴ തൃക്കുന്നപ്പുഴ പാനൂർ സ്വദേശി ആഞ്ഞിലിത്തറയിൽ കബീർ ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഈസ്റ്റ് ജിദ്ദ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഭാര്യ: നുസൈബ, മക്കൾ: ആയിഷ, നൂറ, ഖൈസ്. മരണാന്തര നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story