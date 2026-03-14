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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2026 7:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2026 7:56 AM IST

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

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    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
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    ക​ബീ​ർ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ തൃ​ക്കു​ന്ന​പ്പു​ഴ പാ​നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ആ​ഞ്ഞി​ലി​ത്ത​റ​യി​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ജി​ദ്ദ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഭാ​ര്യ: നു​സൈ​ബ, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ആ​യി​ഷ, നൂ​റ, ഖൈ​സ്. മ​ര​ണാ​ന്ത​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ വി​ങ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:Saudi Newsalappuzha nativeJeddah
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