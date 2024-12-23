Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 6:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 6:39 AM IST

    റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ കാ​റു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച്​ ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം, 10 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്​

    Accident
    റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ മ​ക്ക റോ​ഡി​ൽ കാ​റു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും 10 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ‘എ​ക്സി’​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. 20 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ്​ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും സൗ​ദി ​ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathRoad AccidentsSaudi Arabia News
