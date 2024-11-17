Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightറഹീം കേസ് കോടതി ഇനി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Nov 2024 2:58 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Nov 2024 2:58 PM GMT

    റഹീം കേസ് കോടതി ഇനി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്​ ഡിസംബർ എട്ടിന്

    Abdul Rahim Case
    റിയാദ്: സൗദി ജയിലിൽ കഴിയുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട്​ ഫറോക്ക്​ കോടമ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി മച്ചിലകത്ത്​ അബ്​ദുൽ റഹീമിന്‍റെ കേസ് റിയാദിലെ ക്രിമിനൽ കോടതി ഇനി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്​ ഡിസംബർ എട്ടിന്. അന്ന്​ രാവിലെ 9.30-ന് സമയം നൽകിയതായി റിയാദ് റഹിം സഹായ സമിതി അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഡിസംബർ എട്ടിന് മുമ്പുള്ള സമയം അനിവദിച്ചുകിട്ടാൻ റഹീമി​ന്‍റെ അഭിഭാഷകർ കോടതിയെ സമീപിക്കും. ഇന്നത്തെ കോടതി സിറ്റിങ്ങിൽ മോചന ഉത്തരവുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന്​ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും അതുണ്ടായില്ല. രണ്ടാഴ്​ചക്ക്​ ശേഷം​ തീരുമാനമെടുക്കുമെന്നറിയിച്ച്​ മാറ്റിവെക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Abdul Rahim case
    News Summary - Abdul Rahim's case will be heard by the court on December 8
