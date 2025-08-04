Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2025 4:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2025 4:08 PM IST

    വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിസാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിസാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
    ജിസാൻ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര വലിയോറ ചിനക്കൽ സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (46) സൗദിയിലെ ജിസാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജിസാനിനടുത്ത് ആർദയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥയെ തുടർന്ന് ജിസാൻ പ്രിൻസ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ നാസർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ മൂഴിക്കല്‍ മൊയ്തീൻ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ജിസാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സഹോദരൻ സിറാജും കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്‌ പ്രവർത്തകരും അറിയിച്ചു.


    TAGS:Heart Attackjizanpravasi deathMedical Emergency
    News Summary - A Vengara native died of a heart attack in Jizan.
