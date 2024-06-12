Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഎടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശിയായ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 3:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 3:27 PM GMT

    എടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശിയായ തീർഥാടകൻ മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Moideen Kutty
    cancel

    മക്ക: സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം എടപ്പാൾ സ്വദേശി മൊയ്തീൻകുട്ടി (75) മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞമാസം 18ന് ഭാര്യ ഫാത്തിമയോടും ഭാര്യാസഹോദരനോടും ഒപ്പം മക്കയിലെത്തിയ ഇദ്ദേഹം മദീന സന്ദർശനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചയാണ് മക്കയിലെത്തിയത്. ശാരീരികാസ്വസ്ഥതകളെ തുടർന്ന്​ മക്ക അൽനൂർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട്​ മക്കയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryEdappalSaudi ArabiaMalappuram News
    News Summary - A pilgrim from Edappal died in Meccah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick