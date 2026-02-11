ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി നിലവിൽവന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
11 Feb 2026
11 Feb 2026
ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി നിലവിൽവന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - A new committee has been formed for the Khamis Beemapalli community.
അബഹ: സൗദി ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് (കെ.ബി.കെ) പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ നിലവിൽ വന്നു. ഷാഫി അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (പ്രസിഡന്റ്), നസീം അബുതാഹിർ (ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി), നിയാസ് അബ്ദുൽ സലാം (ട്രഷറർ), ദസ്ഥതഗീർ (വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്), എം.ബി ബാദുഷ (ജോയിന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി) എന്നിവരാണ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ. ഓഡിറ്ററായി നജുമുദ്ധീനെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ബീമാപള്ളി നിവാസികളായ സൗദിയിലെ ഒരു കൂട്ടം പ്രവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഏഴ് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നിലവിൽ വന്നത്. ഒട്ടേറെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് കീഴിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
