Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    11 Feb 2026 3:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    11 Feb 2026 3:23 PM IST

    ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി നിലവിൽവന്നു

    ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി നിലവിൽവന്നു
    ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മ കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ

    അബഹ: സൗദി ഖമീസ് ബീമാപള്ളി കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് (കെ.ബി.കെ) പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ നിലവിൽ വന്നു. ഷാഫി അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (പ്രസിഡന്റ്), നസീം അബുതാഹിർ (ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി), നിയാസ് അബ്ദുൽ സലാം (ട്രഷറർ), ദസ്ഥതഗീർ (വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്), എം.ബി ബാദുഷ (ജോയിന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി) എന്നിവരാണ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ. ഓഡിറ്ററായി നജുമുദ്ധീനെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ബീമാപള്ളി നിവാസികളായ സൗദിയിലെ ഒരു കൂട്ടം പ്രവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഏഴ് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നിലവിൽ വന്നത്. ഒട്ടേറെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടായ്മക്ക് കീഴിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:committeesaudinewssaudiarabia
    News Summary - A new committee has been formed for the Khamis Beemapalli community.
