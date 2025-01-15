Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 8:13 PM IST
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 8:13 PM IST

    പന്തളം സ്വദേശിനി ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    പന്തളം സ്വദേശിനി ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    ദമ്മാം: പന്തളം മങ്ങാരം തൈക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ പരേതനായ സുലൈമാൻ റാവുത്തരുടെ ഭാര്യ സഫിയ ബീവി (84) ദമ്മാമിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. രണ്ടുവർഷമായി ദമ്മാമിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ മാനേജരായ മകൻ ഷാനവാസിനൊപ്പം താമസിച്ചുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞയേതാനും ദിവസമായി ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് ദമ്മാം അൽ ദോസരി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഖബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്​ച ഉച്ചക്ക് അൽ ഖോബാർ ഇസ്‌കാൻ പള്ളി മഖ്​ബറയിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഷാനവാസ് പറഞ്ഞു. മറ്റ് മക്കൾ: ഷെരീഫ് (മസ്കറ്റ്), സക്കീർ ഹുസ്സൈൻ (പരേതൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: അനീസ, റൂണ, സുബിത

